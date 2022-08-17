Ezra Miller reveals ‘complex health issues’, seeking treatment

Ezra Miller. Photo: Collected
Ezra Miller. Photo: Collected

Miller is saying the 'erratic behaviour' they have been showing in recent years is due to their mental illness. Such behaviours tied Miller to a series of legal issues and assault and abuse accusations. Now they are apologetic about it, reports Variety.

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller says. "I want to apologise to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

Miller's most recent charge was a felony burglary in Vermont. The police investigated the incident and stated Miller's involvement in taking several bottles of alcohol from the residence when owners were not present. In 2020, the actor was seen on a recording to choke a woman outside of a bar in Iceland. However, the victim did not press charges. Earlier this year they were arrested on two counts of disorderly conduct and harassment in Hawaii. 

The set of scandals has gradually developed into a public relations nightmare not just for Miller, but for Warner Bros. Discovery as well.

Ezra Miller

