The Flash trailer released, first promotional material since Miller's controversies

Splash

TBS Report
14 February, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 11:02 am

Related News

The Flash trailer released, first promotional material since Miller's controversies

TBS Report
14 February, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 11:02 am
The Flash trailer released, first promotional material since Miller&#039;s controversies

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for 'The Flash', marking the first major promotional material for the film since a series of controversies surrounding its star Ezra Miller.

The Flash has faced a troubled runway over the past year with Miller's numerous legal troubles. In March 2022, the actor was arrested twice in Hawaii within a single month, he took a plea deal in a Vermont case, pleading guilty to a charge of unlawful trespassing. Miller has also been accused of choking one woman in an Icelandic bar and harassing another in her home in Berlin.

The Flash is expected to play a major role in the evolution of DC's cinematic universe, serving as a reboot ahead of James Gunn and Peter Safran's new plan.

In the trailer, Miller is suited up as the speedster once again. The new footage shows Miller's Barry Allen crashing into the multiverse and running into another version of himself, and two versions of Batman — played by Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton.

There's also a return of Michael Shannon's General Zod from 'Man of Steel' and the debut of Sasha Calle's Supergirl. ," The cast also includes Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Antje Traue and Maribel Verdú.

'The Flash' is scheduled for release on 16 June.

Flash / Ezra Miller / controversy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

1h | Panorama
We are paying more attention to work-life balance than we used to do, and rightly so. Jacinda Ardern’s resignation is one of the latest examples. Photo: Bloomberg

Quitting while on top

21h | Panorama
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

1d | Panorama
From left: Rakin Absar, Saba Chowdhury, Iftekhar Rafsan, and Ishrat Zaheen Ahmed. Photo: Mahinuzzaman Piyan. Wardrobe: Ecstasy, ZarZain, Gorur Ghash. Makeup: Shamim

Young Hearts on love, commitment and heartbreak

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

PBI recommends punishment against Maryam and her family

PBI recommends punishment against Maryam and her family

13h | TBS Stories
How to use ChatGPT?

How to use ChatGPT?

14h | Tech Talk
Balloon like object now seen over China sky

Balloon like object now seen over China sky

15h | TBS World
Imranur's first gold win for the country made history for Bangladesh

Imranur's first gold win for the country made history for Bangladesh

16h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

4
Photo: BSS
Transport

Over 92% work of metro rail Agargaon-Motijheel part completed

5
$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar
Economy

$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar

6
Photo: BSS
Infrastructure

96% construction works of Bangabandhu tunnel completed