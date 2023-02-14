The Flash trailer released, first promotional material since Miller's controversies

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for 'The Flash', marking the first major promotional material for the film since a series of controversies surrounding its star Ezra Miller.

The Flash has faced a troubled runway over the past year with Miller's numerous legal troubles. In March 2022, the actor was arrested twice in Hawaii within a single month, he took a plea deal in a Vermont case, pleading guilty to a charge of unlawful trespassing. Miller has also been accused of choking one woman in an Icelandic bar and harassing another in her home in Berlin.

The Flash is expected to play a major role in the evolution of DC's cinematic universe, serving as a reboot ahead of James Gunn and Peter Safran's new plan.

In the trailer, Miller is suited up as the speedster once again. The new footage shows Miller's Barry Allen crashing into the multiverse and running into another version of himself, and two versions of Batman — played by Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton.

There's also a return of Michael Shannon's General Zod from 'Man of Steel' and the debut of Sasha Calle's Supergirl. ," The cast also includes Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Antje Traue and Maribel Verdú.

'The Flash' is scheduled for release on 16 June.