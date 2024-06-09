Shah Rukh Khan, Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan attends India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony at the presidential palace in New Delhi, India, June 9, 2024. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar are among the guests attending Narendra Modi's oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in India on Sunday, reports NDTV.

Actor Vikrant Massey and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani are also attending the event.

PM Modi took oath for a record third term, however, this time he is heavily reliant upon support from allies with his party, BJP, winning 240 seats - falling 32 short of the 272-majority mark.

Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party or TDP (the largest ally) and Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United or JDU (the second largest ally) are the coalition partners in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

With the incoming prime minister yet to announce the makeup of his cabinet, the ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be keenly watched when around 50-odd ministers-to-be take the oath on the constitution.

PM Modi's BJP won a comfortable majority in 2014 and 2019 but failed to repeat its performance in 2024, defying analysts' expectations and exit polls.