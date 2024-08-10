Disney to invest billions in Europe

Splash

TBS Report
10 August, 2024, 10:25 am
Last modified: 10 August, 2024, 10:27 am

Related News

Disney to invest billions in Europe

TBS Report
10 August, 2024, 10:25 am
Last modified: 10 August, 2024, 10:27 am
South Asia&#039;s first Disneyland to open in Sri Lanka&#039;s Hambantota. File Photo: Hindustan Times
South Asia's first Disneyland to open in Sri Lanka's Hambantota. File Photo: Hindustan Times

Disney plans to invest $5 billion in European movies and TV shows over the next five years, according to EMEA chief Jan Koeppen. This investment follows a strong financial performance for Disney, driven by the success of films like "Deadpool & Wolverine," which has grossed over $900 million globally. 

However, the planned expenditure may not represent a significant increase from the past five years, during which Disney spent $4.5 billion in the UK alone. Koeppen highlighted Disney's growth in the EMEA region, particularly in the UK, where several films are currently in production at Pinewood Studios. 

He also noted Spain's potential as a production hub, while criticising France's regulatory environment. Disney's recent quarterly results showed a 4% revenue increase to $23.1 billion, with operating income up 19%.
 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Disney + / Disney / Europe

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ahsan H Mansur (left), Muhammed A Rumee Ali (middle) and Selim RF Hussain (right). Sketches: TBS

Steadying the ship in the banking sector

1d | Panorama
The judiciary dysfunction, which became prevalent in recent years, superceded all the previous records. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Judiciary during Hasina's regime and what happens now

1d | Panorama
Collage: TBS

The perfect makeup for a summer wedding

1d | Mode
Sumit and his bride Hitta. He hails from Bangladesh, and she from Bali, Indonesia. Photo: Courtesy

A wedding in Bali

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine claims to enter Russian territory

Ukraine claims to enter Russian territory

15h | Videos
Many vice-chancellors of universities are stepping down

Many vice-chancellors of universities are stepping down

18h | Videos
Sheikh Hasina will return to the country if the interim government decide to arrange election: Joy

Sheikh Hasina will return to the country if the interim government decide to arrange election: Joy

20h | Videos
Interim Government Tribute to Martyrs at National Memorial

Interim Government Tribute to Martyrs at National Memorial

21h | Videos