Disney to invest billions in Europe

Disney plans to invest $5 billion in European movies and TV shows over the next five years, according to EMEA chief Jan Koeppen. This investment follows a strong financial performance for Disney, driven by the success of films like "Deadpool & Wolverine," which has grossed over $900 million globally.

However, the planned expenditure may not represent a significant increase from the past five years, during which Disney spent $4.5 billion in the UK alone. Koeppen highlighted Disney's growth in the EMEA region, particularly in the UK, where several films are currently in production at Pinewood Studios.

He also noted Spain's potential as a production hub, while criticising France's regulatory environment. Disney's recent quarterly results showed a 4% revenue increase to $23.1 billion, with operating income up 19%.

