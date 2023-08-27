Crime thriller Opolap premieres tomorrow

Opolab Poster

Opolap, a family crime thriller original web film, will be released on the OTT platform Deepto Play tomorrow. The film, which is directed by Muhammad Ali Munna, also features Imtiaz Barshon, Nipun Akter, and Priyontee Urbee.

Opolap, which is focused on themes of suspicion, conflict, and crime, tells the story of Arko, a psychiatrist who is detained for the murder of his wife Shumi. Arko was forced into confessing to the killing after numerous police interrogations. Barsha, Arko's secretary, thinks he is innocent.

Muhammad Al "Opolap is basically a family crime thriller. Just as a fruit bug destroys a delicious fruit, doubt turns love to hate. We wanted to focus on this very transformative process of love and hate and we wanted to make the audience aware of the consequences of skepticism in relationships," said director Muhammad Ali Munna when speaking about his film.