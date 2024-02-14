Raihan Rafi's web film Omimangshito teaser out

Raihan Rafi, a famous filmmaker, recently released a teaser for his new web film 'Omimangshito' on the iScreen OTT platform.

The 40-second teaser, which came out on February 12, hints at a murder mystery with different people offering their views on the case, including a reporter who thinks the murder happened around 2:30am and others suggesting foreign influences or suicide as possible explanations.

The teaser's caption asks if the mystery will ever be solved.

Following the teaser, iScreen also shared a poster showing actors Imtiaz Barshon and Tanzika Amin looking unhappy, sitting with a little girl between them and six people with covered faces standing behind them. This continues the mystery theme of 'Omimangshito.'

Rafi is known for his films 'Surongo,' 'Damal' and 'Poran,' which were based on real events, and his web films like "Janowar" and "Friday" have sparked discussions. It's unclear if "Omimangshito," set to release on February 29, is also inspired by real-life events.