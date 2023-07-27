First look of Bongo original web film 'Flight 227' revealed

TBS Report
27 July, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 10:20 am

First look of Bongo original web film &#039;Flight 227&#039; revealed

Yesterday, Mizanur Rahman Aryan revealed the first look of his upcoming Bongo web-film titled 'Flight 227' on social media, capturing the interest of netizens.

The poster has left the viewers pondering whether the aviation disaster depicted in the film is inspired by true events.

Director Mizanur Rahman Aryan chose not to disclose much information about the project. However, he did mention that it consists of several interconnected narratives within the web-film.

Coincidentally, just a few days back director Raihan Rafi had teased his upcoming film by posting an aerial photograph on his Facebook account as well. Rafi also did not give away much details about his upcoming flick. 

 

