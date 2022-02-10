'Crash landing you' famed Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin announce marriage

Hyun Bin and Son Ye have decided to take their relationship to the next stage by tying the knot.

Hyun Bin announced the news through his agency Vast Entertainment on Thursday, 10 February.

"Hello, this is Hyun Bin. Is everyone doing well? I am writing this because I wanted to let my fans, who have shown me such enormous support and love and cherished me despite my flaws, know first about this most important decision of my life," wrote Hyun Bin on his statement.

"Probably many of you have guessed, right? It's true. I have made the important decision of marriage and am cautiously taking steps toward the second stage of my life. I have made this promise with the woman who always makes me laugh (Son Ye Jin): to always walk together in the days that lie ahead. The 'Jung Hyuk and Se Ri' who were together in the drama will take the first step together in that future. I believe that people will rejoice and celebrate our first steps together with the same affection and warmth that you have shown us so far," he added.

Until we can meet in person again, please stay happy and healthy," Hyun concluded.

Son Ye also released a statement at the same time which translates,

"Before I wrote this, I thought a lot about how to express myself. I wanted to say it as beautifully and as nicely as possible because it's such a precious and important thing. I have a person that I want to spend the rest of my life with. It's true. It's the person you're all thinking of (Hyun Bin). Just being with him gives me a sense of warmth and dependability

I had thought that a man and a woman meeting, sharing their hearts, and promising each other the future was somewhat out of the range of imagination, but we naturally approached that point to get here. Thank you to everything that turned our relationship into destiny. Everyone, please congratulate the future that we're going to make together.

I am always endlessly grateful to my fans, who always cheer me on and give me their unconditional love. I want to become a more mature and cool actor and person, but it isn't easy to do. I believe that one day I can approach the ideal I have in my mind. That's why I will work to become someone that you won't be embarrassed by. I sincerely hope that everyone will experience more and more happiness in the days ahead. I want to share my love and gratitude with you all."

Hyun and Son ye began dating after the end of their hit Korean drama "Crash Landing on You."

The pair made their relationship public in January 2021.

Their agency confirmed the couple will tie the knot in March.

Their wedding will be a close-knit affair with only family members and close friends in attendance due to COVID-19.

