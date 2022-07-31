Cosplayers bring the MCU to life

Splash

Saqlain Rizve & Samarah Jannati Zamal
31 July, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 01:26 pm

Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Spider-Man, Thor, Iron Man, Deadpool, Moon Knight, Scarlet Witch and many Marvel characters were brought to life by fans at Jamuna Future Park on Friday, 29 July. 

First time organisers, Marvel Expo, arranged the convention dedicated for Marvel fans. The event featured live music by  Poraho, Philosophers, Plasmic Knock, and DJ Sameer; dance performances; and stalls selling tonnes of comic books and merchandise. But the main attractions were the young cosplayers dressed as their favourite marvel superheroes. 

Photo: Saqlain Rizve
"Bangladesh has a massive Marvel fanbase in Dhaka. But not many programmes cater to these fans. Our main intention was to get these people under one roof and create a strong community of shared interests," said Fathin Hasnath Siam, founder of Marvel Expo.

Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Fathin and the organisers expressed their gratitude from receiving such an overwhelming response from their first event. "The response exceeded our expectations. The amount of love and support we got from people was really important for us," said Fathin. "We had a very dedicated team. Although there were some minor mishaps, overall, the event was quite successful in what we set out to do. The crowd was extremely hyped." 

Photo: Saqlain Rizve
The venue was sponsored by TREE OF LIFE and the gaming section was sponsored by Gigabyte. 

