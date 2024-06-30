Martin Mull passes away at 80

Martin Mull, actor and musician, passed away in Los Angeles at the age of 80. The actor appeared on 'Fernwood 2 Night', 'Clue', and 'Roseanne'.

He was also known for his recurring role in 'Two and a Half Men' from 2006-2013 as the character, Russell, a pharmacist. He also took on the role of Principal Willard Kraft in the show, 'Sabrina, the Teenage Witch'.

Mull was also nominated for an Emmy in 2016 for his appearance in 'Veep'. He also made a guest appearance on the show 'Community' as George Perry in 2015.



His passing was announced by his daughter on Instagram. She wrote, "I am heartbroken to share that my father passed away at home on June 27th, after a valiant fight against a long illness."

