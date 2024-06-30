Martin Mull passes away at 80

Splash

TBS Report
30 June, 2024, 10:30 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2024, 10:31 am

Related News

Martin Mull passes away at 80

TBS Report
30 June, 2024, 10:30 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2024, 10:31 am
Martin Mull. Photo: Collected
Martin Mull. Photo: Collected

Martin Mull, actor and musician, passed away in Los Angeles at the age of 80. The actor appeared on 'Fernwood 2 Night', 'Clue', and 'Roseanne'.

He was also known for his recurring role in 'Two and a Half Men' from 2006-2013 as the character, Russell, a pharmacist. He also took on the role of Principal Willard Kraft in the show, 'Sabrina, the Teenage Witch'.

Mull was also nominated for an Emmy in 2016 for his appearance in 'Veep'. He also made a guest appearance on the show 'Community' as George Perry in 2015.
 
His passing was announced by his daughter on Instagram. She wrote, "I am heartbroken to share that my father passed away at home on June 27th, after a valiant fight against a long illness."
 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Martin Mull / Roseanne / Actor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

A new board game reimagines the Battle of Palashi

34m | Panorama
The slum area is gradually extending towards the Gulshan Lake side by land reclamation and filling the waterbody with waste. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The tale of Korail, a city inside a city

22h | Panorama
How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

1d | Panorama
Sajib Ranjan Biswas (left) and Rajesh Saha create sound effects for a movie scene at their Cowbell Studio. The duo represents the new generation of Foley artists in Bangladesh, striving to elevate the art form in the digital age. Photo: Courtesy

The art of Foley: Crafting cinematic soundscapes at FDC

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

In 24 years remittances sent by foreigners increased 37.25 times

In 24 years remittances sent by foreigners increased 37.25 times

1h | Videos
VW to invest up to $5bn in Tesla rival Rivian

VW to invest up to $5bn in Tesla rival Rivian

3h | Videos
Potential Candidates if Biden Steps Down: Who Could Run?

Potential Candidates if Biden Steps Down: Who Could Run?

14h | Videos
Iran's presidential election to be held in the second round

Iran's presidential election to be held in the second round

16h | Videos