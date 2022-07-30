Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer releases ominous teaser

Christopher Nolan's next will be based on J Robert Oppenheimer, considered among the ‘fathers of atomic bomb'

Cillian Murphy. Photo: Collected
Cillian Murphy. Photo: Collected

Universal Pictures have dropped the first teaser for Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan's latest film and a followup to his 2019 film Tenet.

The film stars Nolan's long-time collaborator Cillian Murphy in the lead role as one of the fathers of the atomic bomb and director of the Manhattan Project, J Robert Oppenheimer.

The sensational teaser includes eerie shots of explosions, the all-consuming energy of the sun and ominous messages about man's greed and pride. The clock ticks, Cillian Murphy puts on a hat and sets out to change the world, maybe not for the best.

Nolan has assembled an all-star cast for Oppenheimer. Joining Cillian are Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, Michael Angarano and Kenneth Branagh.

The teaser was attached to shows of Jordan Peele's Nope. The filmmaker previously did a similar theatrical-only release in August 2019 for the Tenet teaser, which played before screenings of Hobbs & Shaw.

