Tom Holland in talks to join Christopher Nolan’s next movie

TBS Report
22 October, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 05:49 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Tom Holland is reportedly joining the cast of Christopher Nolan's next film. Holland will be starring alongside Matt Damon. 

The details of the film have been kept under wraps but it will be directed and written by Christopher Nolan, and will be released by Universal Pictures on 17 July 2026. While Universal has not confirmed Holland's casting, the project is expected to begin filming in early 2025.

However, Holland's involvement could pose scheduling challenges due to his commitments to 'Spider-Man 4' and a possible 'Avengers' sequel. 

Best known for his role as Spider-Man, Holland has also appeared in the West End's 'Romeo & Juliet.' This marks another collaboration between Nolan and Universal, following their success with 'Oppenheimer,' which won multiple Oscars and earned nearly $1 billion globally.
 

