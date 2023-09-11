Chris Evans marries Alba Baptista in intimate, at-home wedding

Actor Chris Evans tied the knot with Alba Baptista, a Luso-Brazilian actress, at their home in Massachusetts on Saturday, Page Six has reported.

The wedding was a private affair, with only their closest family and friends in attendance.

Some of the guests included Evans' Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner. The guests had to sign NDAs and give up their phones to ensure the secrecy of the ceremony.

According to Page Six, the wedding was "beautiful" and that Evans, 42, and Baptista, 26, were "in love" and "happy."

The couple had been dating for over a year before they got married, according to a source who spoke to People in November 2022. Their relationship was "serious" and that Evans' family and friends "adore" Baptista.

The couple was first seen together in public in November 2022, when they were spotted holding hands in Central Park, shortly after the news of their relationship broke.

Since then, the Captain America actor has been showing off his love for Baptista on social media. He left a flirty comment on her Instagram post in November 2022, and posted several photos of them together on his Instagram Story on Valentine's Day.

The photos showed them doing various activities, such as picking apples, skiing, viewing the Northern Lights and kissing in the car.

Alba Baptista is also an actor herself. She starred in the Netflix series Warrior Nun and the film Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris. She also won several awards for her acting, such as the European Shooting Star Award at the Berlin Film Festival and the Best Actress Award at the Festival Ibérico de Ciné for her role in the short film Miami.

She was also named one of IMDb's Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2020.

Knives Out star Chris had expressed his desire to get married and have a family last November.

He quoted to PEOPLE, "That's absolutely something I want — wife, kids, building a family. When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships, the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared."

"So it's also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important. I love the idea of tradition and ceremony, I had a lot of that in my life so the idea of creating that, I can't think of anything better," he added.