Chorki releases ‘Patalghar’ trailer

OTT platforms Chorki has released the trailer for their upcoming web film 'Patalghar' on their official YouTube channel and social media.

The movie's cast includes Afsana Mimi and Nusrat Faria in lead roles. Mimi plays the role of a single mother with her daughter, played by Faria.

The plot centres around their struggles. Overcoming them together in the absence of some key figures in their lives and becoming closer to each other is the focal point of the film.

Before its release in Bangladesh, the movie was showcased at numerous international festivals, including the esteemed Bengaluru International Film Festival's 'Asian Competition' category. Additionally, it was screened at the 53rd International Film Festival.

The movie was directed by Noor Imran Mithu, famously known for directing 'Komola Rocket'.

