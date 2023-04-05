Nusraat Faria dazzles fans with stunning photographs

Popular Bangladeshi Actress Nusrat Faria has caught the attention of the internet with dazzling photos on social media.

In a post that read, "I am 99% angel, but oh, that 1%...", the actress stunned her fans with glamorous shots of her in a bright yellow cocktail dress, and subtle nude makeup.

The actress will be featured in the song 'Bujhina to Tai' with Mumzy Stanger, which is scheduled for release this Eid. She recently played the role of Sheikh Hasina in the Bangabandhu biopic 'Mujib: The Making of a Nation'.