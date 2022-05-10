Paap Punno to hit Bangladesh, North America and Canada simultaneously

Giasuddin Selim directed star-studded film Paap Punno will simultaneously hit the theatres of Bangladesh, North America and Canada on 20 May.

The multi-starrer film features celebrated actor Chanchal Chowdhury, Afsana Mimi, young sensation Siam Ahmed, Shahnaz Sumi, veteran actor Mamunur Rashid, Fazlur Rahman Babu, and Farzana Chumki, in pivotal roles.

Earlier, Pioneer distributor "Swapno Scarecrow" announced that "Paap Punno" is slated to become the first Bangladeshi film to be simultaneously released in Bangladesh and over hundred theatres outside the country.

The film will hit around 112 theatres in North America and 8 theatres in Canada, including Cineplex Eglinton Town Centre in Toronto, Scotia Bank Theatre in Ottawa among others.

Photo: Courtesy

Photo: Courtesy

Swapno Scarecrow President Mohammad Oliullah Sajib said, "There are around 1 million Bangladeshi expatriates in North America. If only 1/10 of the total Bangladeshi audiences residing in America and Canada watch the film in theatres, then we will be able to generate over 1 million dollar."

After the tremendous success of "Monpura," Giasuddin Selim again teamed up with eminent actor Chanchal Chowdhury in "Paap Punno".