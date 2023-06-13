Nusrat Faria signs new movie

Nusrat Faria. Photo: Collected
Nusrat Faria. Photo: Collected

Nusrat Faria has made herself a part of discussions again through signing for a new movie titled 'Shey Dhire Ashe', to be directed by Tanim Rahman Angshu. Shooting begins in August. 

"I really like Angshu as a director. I've been preparing myself for this role for a long time. Everything is finally ready now and shooting starts soon!" Nusrat told TBS.

Meanwhile, Nusrat recently did an item song titled 'Kolija amar jaan' in Raihan Rafi's new movie 'Surango', starring Afran Nisho. 

 

