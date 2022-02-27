Chitta Ranjan, Dwitiya Parba: Spread mental health awareness through the arts

Project Purple organised 'Chitta Ranjan, Dwitiya Parba' an evening of music, comedy and magic, in order to alleviate the stigma revolving around mental health in Bangladesh.

The event took place at Jatra Biroti, and it was a succession of its first chapter, Chitta Ranjan, from 2019.

'Chitta Ranjan, Dwitiya Parba' included performances by 'Nick & The Boys', 'KaakTaal' and 'Level Five'. Arif Asgar, best known from The Asgar Show, later took the stage to perform stand-up comedy and magic at the event.

Photo: Courtesy

Esteemed speakers Swaatil Binte Mahmud – founder of Swayong, an NGO empowering women and other under-represented people through the art of storytelling – and Fayaza Ahmed – Cynical Psychologist and Senior Instructor of Child Psychology at Shishu Bikash Kendra – also spoke on the occasion in order to spread awareness against the stigma relating to mental health.

All proceeds from the show went to fund Project Purple's work to introduce mental health awareness in education systems across Bangladesh.

Photo: Courtesy

"We wanted to raise funds for Project Purple through this show, and we wanted to create awareness for our cause amongst the youth," said Ridan Mahbub, Founder and CEO at Project Purple.

"That is also why we named the event 'Chitta Ronjon'. It means soul enlightenment," he added.

Project Purple is a youth-led online platform created to eradicate the stigma around mental health issues in Bangladesh.