Chitta Ranjan, Dwitiya Parba: Spread mental health awareness through the arts

Splash

TBS Report
27 February, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 11:19 am

Related News

Chitta Ranjan, Dwitiya Parba: Spread mental health awareness through the arts

TBS Report
27 February, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 11:19 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Project Purple organised 'Chitta Ranjan, Dwitiya Parba' an evening of music, comedy and magic, in order to alleviate the stigma revolving around mental health in Bangladesh.

The event took place at Jatra Biroti, and it was a succession of its first chapter, Chitta Ranjan, from 2019.

'Chitta Ranjan, Dwitiya Parba' included performances by 'Nick & The Boys', 'KaakTaal' and 'Level Five'. Arif Asgar, best known from The Asgar Show, later took the stage to perform stand-up comedy and magic at the event.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Esteemed speakers Swaatil Binte Mahmud – founder of Swayong, an NGO empowering women and other under-represented people through the art of storytelling –   and Fayaza Ahmed – Cynical Psychologist and Senior Instructor of Child Psychology at Shishu Bikash Kendra – also spoke on the occasion in order to spread awareness against the stigma relating to mental health.

All proceeds from the show went to fund Project Purple's work to introduce mental health awareness in education systems across Bangladesh.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

"We wanted to raise funds for Project Purple through this show, and we wanted to create awareness for our cause amongst the youth," said  Ridan Mahbub, Founder and CEO at Project Purple.

"That is also why we named the event 'Chitta Ronjon'. It means soul enlightenment,"  he added.

Project Purple is a youth-led online platform created to eradicate the stigma around mental health issues in Bangladesh.

 

 

Chitta Ranjan, Dwitiya Parba / mental health awareness / Chitta Ranjan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sailor’s brand new spring collection in the kingdom of flowers. Photo: Courtesy

A nod to Godkhali in Sailor’s Spring’22 collection

1h | Mode
Shaikh Wahid, the CEO and Managing Director of LEADS Corporation Limited. Photo: TBS

LEADing the way: One of Bangladesh’s leading IT companies is gearing up for the future 

1h | Panorama
Absence of a proper public transport system is what has led to the mad rush for private vehicles in Bangladesh. Photo: TBS

Do we really need more cars? 

2h | Panorama
Playful Golden Plovers. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Golden Plover: A golden yield of the haor basin

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nobody fights for Ukraine

Nobody fights for Ukraine

15h | Videos
English pacer Jofra Archer predicts the Ukraine war eight years in advance

English pacer Jofra Archer predicts the Ukraine war eight years in advance

17h | Videos
Sean Penn is documenting the war in Ukraine

Sean Penn is documenting the war in Ukraine

17h | Videos
Bangladesh Tigers revive Shaheed Chandu Stadium

Bangladesh Tigers revive Shaheed Chandu Stadium

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

3
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused