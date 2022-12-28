Chanchal Chowdhury’s father passes away

Popular actor-singer Chanchal Chowdhury lost his father Radha Govinda Chowdhury on Tuesday night at a city hospital. He was 90.

The acclaimed actor's father breathed his last at 7:50 pm at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Green Life hospital in the capital.

Actress and Chanchal Chowdhury's friend Shahnaz Khushi confirmed this on her Facebook profile on Tuesday night.

His last rites will take place at the hometown of Chanchal Chowdhury in Kamarhat of Sujanagar upazila, Pabna on Wednesday.

Radha Govinda Chowdhury was admitted to the hospital due to old-age complications. He was taken to the ICU after his health deteriorated.

Mentioning his father's illness, Chanchal Chowdhury wrote on his Facebook profile on December 25: "For 13 days now, my father has been in the ICU on life support. We are just counting the days now."