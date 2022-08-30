Chanchal Chowdhury ends 'Munna bhai 3' speculations but hints collaborating with director Rajkumar Hirani for Disney+ Hotstar project

Popular actor Chanchal Chowdhury who is basking in the success of "Hawa" and "Karagar," said he is not starring in "Munna Bhai 3", but he has hinted being in talks to star in a Disney+Hotstar project to be directed by Munna Bhai MBBS famed director Rajkumar Hirani.

During an interview with the local media, Chanchal Chowdhury put an end to the speculation going wild that he might be featured in the Munna Bhai franchise stating, "I am not in 'Munna Bhai 3'. Recently, the chief operating officer of Disney+Hotstar made a post praising my performance in 'Karagar' and added a twist in the post which made everyone think that I will star in the renowned Bollywood film, but that is not the case."

"However, a lot of streaming platforms are making or interested to make Bangla contents as Bangladesh and Bangali audiences are a huge market. There are around 300 million Bangali audiences around the world. So, Disney+Hotstar is planning to expand in Bangladesh and make Bangla contents including casts from both Bangladesh and Mumbai. They are thinking of casting me in a project which might be directed by Rajkumar Hirani. We can't say anything for sure as of now as the project has not been finalised yet," he added.

Praising Chanchal Chowdhury for his performance in Karagar, Huzefa Kapadia, chief operations officer of Indian streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar wrote, "Brother you are a true artiste with God Gifted acting skills and mesmerising expression to hypnotize anyone with your performance."

"See you very soon in our casting table, and let's plan something big. Wishing you all the success for your near future," she continued.

The speculation of Chanchal Chowdhury starring in Munna Bhai franchise sparked when Kapadia said, near the end of her post, "By the way mamu munna bhai is looking for you. Samajhdaar ke liye isharai khafi hoti hai (gestures is more than enough for a wise man) Superstar From Bangladesh Love you Infinitely."

But, Chanchal Chowdhury has clarified all the confusing guesswork from fans and the audience mentioning that the director of Munna Bhai Rajkumar Hirani is also referred to as "Mamu Munna" among his close associates.

So, this reference in Kapadia's post may have been hinting at Hirani all along.

Regarding his future projects, the legendary actor said, "I am glad that audiences have enjoyed both 'Hawa' and 'Karagar'. But I am concerned about my future projects. Due to the prevailing constraints in the entertainment industry of our country, I am worried that it's possible to maintain the same level of consistency in my performance.

"I have the challenge ahead of me to deliver the same level of projects and do something different and unique," the actor remarked.