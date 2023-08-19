Chanchal to act in Farooki’s new movie

Streaming app Chorki recently announced a project called 'Ministry of Love' where 12 directors and filmmakers of Bangladesh will create 12 romantic themed original films.

The overall supervision of this project lies with the director, producer, screenwriter Mostofa Sarwar Farooki. Directed by Farooki himself, 'Last Defender of Monogamy' is one of the twelve films and the popular actor Chanchal Chowdhury will be playing the role of a central character in the film.

Regarding acting in the movie, Chanchal said, "I first worked with Farooki bhai in 2005 and now it's 2023! That specific project from 2005 was a turning point in my career. The story of the film Monogamy is totally different and there are some thought provoking psychological aspects which will make the audience think. My character's look, get up and everything else will be uniquely different in this movie."

There has been no official release date announced yet.

