Box office titan Samuel L Jackson receives honorary Oscar

Splash

BSS/AFP
26 March, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2022, 12:54 pm

Related News

Box office titan Samuel L Jackson receives honorary Oscar

BSS/AFP
26 March, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2022, 12:54 pm
Box office titan Samuel L Jackson receives honorary Oscar

No actor's films have made more money in box office history than Samuel L Jackson, but he had never
won an Oscar until Friday, when he was awarded an honorary statuette by the Academy.

The 73-year-old known for collaborations with Spike Lee and Quentin Tarantino, and a regular feature in blockbusters from Marvel to Star Wars, had previously secured only one Oscar nomination for "Pulp Fiction."

Jackson was presented with a statuette honoring career achievement at a star- studded Governors Awards gala in Hollywood, just two days before the main
Academy Awards in which last year's films and nominees will compete.

"152 movie titles, $27 billion in box office, more than any other actor in history," said Denzel Washington, presenting Jackson with the award.

Jackson, seated alongside Tarantino in the Dolby Ballroom, took the stage to reminisce on his career, which also includes the original "Jurassic Park" and
action sequel "Die Hard with a Vengeance."

"It's been a real pleasure making indelible impressions on audiences as 'gang member number two,' 'hold-up man' and 'unforgettable black guy' -- just to
name a few," he joked.

Also awarded a golden statuette was Norwegian actress Liv Ullmann, a frequent collaborator with Swedish auteur Ingmar Bergman in cinema classics such as "Persona" and "Scenes from a Marriage."

Ullmann, 83, earned two competitive Oscar nominations for best actress in the 1970s, for "The Emigrants" and Bergman's "Face to Face."

"For those few who claim she would never have been called one of our greatest actors without Ingmar Bergman, I would answer Bergman would probably never have been called one of our greatest filmmakers without Liv Ullmann," said John Lithgow, presenting her award.

"Liv is long overdue, and Sam as well," Alfred Molina, a former Academy governor and actor known to wider audiences for "Spider Man 2," told AFP.

"It's a really huge acknowledgement of a lifetime of work."

Elaine May, 89, who broke down barriers for women in comedy and directing, and earned Oscar screenplay nominations for "Heaven Can Wait" and "Primary Colors," was the third honoree. Her prize was presented by Bill Murray.

The honorary Oscars are handed out every year to honor lifetime achievement, and were spun off into a separate event in 2009 to declutter the main show's
packed schedule.

Last year's ceremony was cancelled due to the pandemic, and this year's event was delayed by another Covid-19 surge.

In the night's final prize, Danny Glover, 75, star of the "Lethal Weapon" franchise and Steven Spielberg's "The Color Purple," was honored for his
political activism.

Alongside his 40-year acting career, Glover has campaigned on causes from the US civil rights movement to ending apartheid in South Africa -- he played
Nelson Mandela in a 1987 HBO movie.

The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian has been handed out by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences most years since 1957, with previous winners
including Angelina Jolie, Oprah Winfrey and Elizabeth Taylor.

Box office / Oscar / Samuel L Jackson

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ahmed Kamal. Illustration: TBS

‘We did not launch the war. We resisted. As a result, global opinion quickly turned in Bangladesh’s favour’

46m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

51 years of Bangladesh: How independent are our women?

1h | Panorama
Consumer prices hit decades-long high in February. Photo: Bloomberg

Is a new global recession the price for punishing Putin?

22h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

“You need political commitment, in the first place, for decentralisation of healthcare”

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Assange gets married in Belmarsh prison

Assange gets married in Belmarsh prison

21h | Videos
'King of Red Card' Mike Dean to retire at end of season

'King of Red Card' Mike Dean to retire at end of season

23h | Videos
City dwellers facing acute mosquito menace

City dwellers facing acute mosquito menace

1d | Videos
Rubaiyat's Bangla Films on International Screens

Rubaiyat's Bangla Films on International Screens

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

3
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

4
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

5
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

6
Airbus sent their demonstrator A350-900 to Dhaka recently. Photo - Royed Bin Masud, official photographer, Bd Aviation Hub
Aviation

Airbus eyes to enter Bangladesh market