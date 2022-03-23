Beyonce, Billie Eilish among musical performers to take Oscars stage

23 March, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2022, 12:55 pm

Music superstars Beyonce and Billie Eilish will perform their Oscar-nominated songs live at this year's Academy Awards ceremony on 27 March

Billie Eilish. Photo: Collected
Music superstars Beyonce and Billie Eilish will perform their Oscar-nominated songs live at this year's Academy Awards ceremony on 27 March, producers announced on Tuesday.

Beyonce will sing "Be Alive," a song she co-wrote for the movie "King Richard" about the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams, at the film industry honors on Sunday.

50th NAACP Image Awards - Show - Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 30, 2019 - Beyonce reacts after winning the entertainer of the year award. Photo: Reuters
50th NAACP Image Awards - Show - Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 30, 2019 - Beyonce reacts after winning the entertainer of the year award. Photo: Reuters

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell will team for their James Bond theme "No Time to Die."

Country music star Reba McEntire also will take the stage to sing "Somehow You Do," a song written by Diane Warren for the movie "Four Good Days." "Dos Oruguitas" from animated musical "Encanto" will be performed Sebastian Yatra.

All four are competing in the category of best original song at the Academy Awards ceremony that will take place in Hollywood and be broadcast on Walt Disney Co's ABC.

The fifth nominee, "Down To Joy" from the movie "Belfast," will not be performed during the telecast. Singer Van Morrison declined because of his tour schedule, organizers said.

