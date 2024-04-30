Billie Eilish announces 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour

Billie Eilish announces 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour

Billie Eilish announces 'Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour' starting in North America in September and extending to Australia, Europe, and the UK in 2025.

Billie Eilish. Photo: Collected
Billie Eilish. Photo: Collected

Billie Eilish is returning to the stage with a new album that starts in Canada and stops in Denver.

On Monday, the two-time Oscan winner singer unveiled exciting news about her forthcoming tour, aligning with the release of her highly anticipated third studio album, 'Hit Me Hard and Soft,' slated for May 17.

The 'Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour' will commence in September across North America, extending until the end of December. Billie Eilish will then resume her tour in Australia in February 2025, followed by spring performances in Europe and the UK. She also announced a supporting tour that will conclude in Denver.

Presale tickets will be up for grabs on April 30, with additional presales slated throughout the week. Any remaining tickets will hit the general on-sale market starting May 3, available exclusively on her website, billieeilish.com.

The 'Bad Guy' singer remains committed to her collaboration with environmental nonprofit Reverb.

Previously, their joint initiative amassed a million dollars and was directed to NGOs working in the field of environmental improvement, greenhouse gas reduction programs, and projects focused on climate justice.

Now, the duo have pledged to go forward with their past unity to cut greenhouse gas emissions, reduce single-use plastic waste, and advocate for putting climate change actions in place. They will also revamp the kind of food that companies sell in order to now have plant-based eating as one of the food choices offered by Support + Feed, as Eilish wrote in a statement.

 

 

 

 

 

 

