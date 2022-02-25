'The Batman' set for release in Bangladesh before US

UNB
25 February, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 09:29 pm

'The Batman' will be released in the United States on March 4. However, subject to censor board's certification, this movie is going to be released on March 3 at Star Cineplex in Bangladesh.

Star Cineplex has started selling advance tickets at all their branches since February 24.

The release of Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' trailer has created a stir among fans.

This time, Robert Pattinson, popularly known for the films 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire', 'Twilight', and 'Remember Me', is casting for the role of Batman.

The trailer features a dark and violent version of Batman this time. Pattinson's voice is heard, "Fear is a tool. When that light hits the sky, it's not just a call. It's a warning."

Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson has said that audiences will want a sequel after watching the last part of 'The Batman'.

In an interview for the film's promotion, Pattinson said 'The Batman' will be completely different from 'Dark Knight'. The story of the film is beyond the imagination of anyone.

Earlier, audiences were amazed with Christian Bale (Batman), Michael Caine (Alfred), the late Heath Ledger (Joker) and Gary Oldman (Commissioner Gordon) in director Christopher Nolan's 'The Dark Knight Trilogy'.

Pattinson takes over from Bale, and predecessors George Clooney, Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck and Val Kilmer as actors who have played Batman.

