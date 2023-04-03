Bangladesh Film Artists Association suspends Zayed Khan

Actor Zayed Khan's membership in the Bangladesh Film Artists Association was suspended during a meeting held on Sunday (2 April).

The media was informed about it in a press conference at the FDC premises.

According to Simon Sadiq, the reason behind this suspension was Zayed Khan's remarks against the constitution and the president and general secretary of the Bangladesh Film Artists Association on various platforms.

Simon stated, "He had taken oath from the president of the current committee on a fake paper and had made false and insulting statements against the current general secretary of the committee in various media, which goes against the constitution of the organisation. We sent him a letter requesting him to respond to these allegations as per the constitution, but he did not respond within the given timeframe."

In response to the letter, Zayed Khan wrote, "I was out of the country for professional reasons from February 19 to March 6, and during that time, you sent me an illegal notice on February 22, referring to yourself as the General Secretary of the Bangladesh Film Artists Association. As I was out of the country, I did not receive the notice on time and only received it on March 31. However, I have replied to the notice."