Bangladesh Film Artists Association suspends Zayed Khan

Splash

UNB
03 April, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 10:21 am

Related News

Bangladesh Film Artists Association suspends Zayed Khan

UNB
03 April, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 10:21 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Actor Zayed Khan's membership in the Bangladesh Film Artists Association was suspended during a meeting held on Sunday (2 April).

The media was informed about it in a press conference at the FDC premises.

According to Simon Sadiq, the reason behind this suspension was Zayed Khan's remarks against the constitution and the president and general secretary of the Bangladesh Film Artists Association on various platforms.

Simon stated, "He had taken oath from the president of the current committee on a fake paper and had made false and insulting statements against the current general secretary of the committee in various media, which goes against the constitution of the organisation. We sent him a letter requesting him to respond to these allegations as per the constitution, but he did not respond within the given timeframe."

In response to the letter, Zayed Khan wrote, "I was out of the country for professional reasons from February 19 to March 6, and during that time, you sent me an illegal notice on February 22, referring to yourself as the General Secretary of the Bangladesh Film Artists Association. As I was out of the country, I did not receive the notice on time and only received it on March 31. However, I have replied to the notice."

Zayed Khan / Bangladesh Film Artists Association

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Graphics: TBS

The Guardian's Cotton Capital and the West's belated attempt to come to terms with its dark past

1h | Panorama
Joseph S Nye Jr. Illustration: TBS

Is globalisation over?

1h | Panorama
The centre is divided into several sections, each one catering to a different aspect of a child&#039;s development. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dandelionz: When nostalgia gave birth to a business idea

1h | Panorama
Walking through a painting

Walking through a painting

22h | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Rajkumar Rao brought back memories of Corona

Rajkumar Rao brought back memories of Corona

18h | TBS Entertainment
Beef can be bought for 1 taka per kg in Munshiganj

Beef can be bought for 1 taka per kg in Munshiganj

19h | TBS Stories
Why America has so many school shootings comparing to others?

Why America has so many school shootings comparing to others?

22h | TBS World
Why Sustainable fashion matter?

Why Sustainable fashion matter?

23h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared

6
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend