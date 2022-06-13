I don’t know why Moushumi supported Zayed: Omar Sani

Dhallywood actor Omar Sani has made his stance clear in a Facebook live after his wife actor Arifa Pervin Zaman Moushumi sided with Zayed Khan and said "he never disrespected her."

Omar Sani said he doesn't need to produce fabricated stories for cheap popularity as he has 32 yearlong successful film career.

"In my 32 years of a film career, no one has ever pointed a finger on me. I am married for 27 years and I have two beautiful children," said Omar Sani.

The actor said he will not take back his complaint against Zayed Khan.

"I have told the truth about Zayed Khan and my son Fardin has evidence of it."

"My children will act as my guardian and show the evidence to the world," he added.

Regarding his wife, Moushumi, Omar Sani said, "Moushumi is my wife and mother of my children. She is a gorgeous mother and I respect her. I don't' know why she supported Zayed Khan."

Referring to Zayed khan, Omar Sani said, "Someone is trying to destroy the peace in my family."

"Everyone including people from the film fraternity and audiences knows the true colours of Zayed Khan," Omar Sani added.

The actor said he is feeling sick after being swarmed with countless phone calls.

"I am a cardiac patient. I seek the guidance of Almighty and want to have a peaceful life with my family."

Omar Sani signed off by saying 'You may form adverse comments about me but please don't pass negative comments about my wife or family"

Earlier today, Moushumi said that Zayed Khan – who reportedly threatened to shoot her husband Omar Sani at a Dhaka wedding on Friday – did not misbehave or disrespect her.