Appellate Division stays HC order barring Dipjol from serving as GS of Film Artists' Association

UNB
27 May, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 08:54 pm

Lawyer Joynul said his client Dipjol has no legal bar from discharging duties as the general secretary of the association

Monowar Hossain Dipjol. Photo: Collected
Monowar Hossain Dipjol. Photo: Collected

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Monday stayed a High Court order barring Monowar Hossain Dipjol from serving as general secretary of the executive committee of Bangladesh Film Artists' Association for the session 2024-26.

The Appellate Division's Chamber Judge Court Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order after hearing a petition for staying the HC order filed by Dipjol, said his counsel Joynul Abedin.

Lawyer Joynul said his client Dipjol has no legal bar from discharging duties as the general secretary of the association.

On 20 May, the HC barred Dipjol from serving the Artists' Association for the session 2024-26.

The HC also directed relevant authorities to investigate allegations of irregularities in the election and issued a rule demanding an explanation as to why the election results should not be annulled in light of these allegations.

The HC's orders followed a petition filed by actress Nipun Akter, who contested the election for general secretary and is currently in the USA, according to her lawyer, Palash Chandra Roy.

On May 15, actress Nipun submitted a petition to the HC seeking the cancellation of the election results and a restriction on the duties of the Misha-Dipjol panel, which had won the election.

Nipun also requested the court to set a schedule for a new election.

In the election held on 20 April, Dipjol defeated Nipun by 16 votes, as announced by Chief Election Commissioner Khorshed Alam Khosru. Dipjol received 225 votes, while Nipun, the immediate past general secretary, garnered 209 votes.

Monowar Hossain Dipjol / Bangladesh Film Artists Association / Appellate Division

