Attack on artist Rahul Ananda's house, over 3000 musical instruments burnt to ashes

Popular band Joler Gaan's frontman, renowned music artist, lyricist, multi-instrumentalist and cultural personality Rahul Ananda's residence in the capital's Dhanmondi 32, was burned and looted on Monday (5 July).

Adjacent to the home of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, which was also set on fire, Rahul Ananda's 140-year-old Dhanmondi residence was destroyed by an arson attack, which had over three thousand musical instruments - most of which the artist made himself.

"Over 3000 musical instruments which our beloved Rahul da owned, which he designed and made over the years with love and care, have been destroyed, and the estimated value of the torched instruments and other household things is more than Tk10 lakhs," according to Saiful Jarnal, a former bandmate of Rahul Ananda at Joler Gaan.

Rahul Ananda, his wife Urmila Shukla and son Tota were able to move before the attack took place.

Music artists, performers and his fans-admirers took to social media to express their heartfelt grievance over the unbearable loss of the beloved artist and his family.

Using the hashtags "#JolerGaan" and "#mob_attack," popular singer-music director and Coke

Studio Bangla Creative Producer Arnob wrote, "This is such a big loss! This is just unbearable !! Absolutely wrong !! I'm really sorry ! Rahul we are with you ! They burnt his home.. his great collection of musical instruments along with it."

Rahul Ananda's band Joler Gaan posted a song titled "Shwopne Tumi Daag Diyo Na" from their official page on Tuesday afternoon with the caption, "The house on Dhanmondi 32, once not only Rahul Ananda's home but also a sanctuary of the Joler Gaan ensemble, was not just a residence but a creative hub where countless songs and instruments were crafted."

"The house welcomed all, where Rahul meticulously designed instruments that captured the unique sound of Bangladesh and brought global limelight and millions's attention to the country's culture. This house got tragically burnt into ashes, taking with it all of the band's musical instruments, archives, and the family's belongings," the band wrote in the song's Facebook caption which indicates their last performance as of now."

Last year's September, former French President Emmanuel Macron visited the Dhanmondi residence of Rahul Ananda.