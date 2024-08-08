'Still, let peace come to my golden country, at any cost': Rahul Ananda after his house vandalised

TBS Report
08 August, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 07:59 pm

The attackers vandalised some 3,000 music instruments of Rahul, frontman of Bangla band Joler Gaan, burning them to ashes

Rahul Ananda’s 140-year-old Dhanmondi residence. Photo: India Today
Rahul Ananda’s 140-year-old Dhanmondi residence. Photo: India Today

As unrest gripped the country in the wake of Sheikh Hasina's resignation, with reports of mob violence, arson attacks and vandalism throughout Bangladesh.

During the unrest, popular musician, actor, and instrumentalist Rahul Ananda's house in Dhanmondi-32 also came under attack by mobs, alongside Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Museum. 

The attackers vandalised some 3,000 music instruments of Rahul, frontman of Bangla band Joler Gaan, burning them to ashes.

Days after the attack on 5 August, Rahul spoke to Bangla daily Prothom Alo, describing that night.

According to the PA report, Rahul was forced to flee his house with his wife Urmila Shukla and their 13-year-old son Tota during the attack. 

"I am not in a state to talk now. Almost 3,000 musical instruments have been burnt to ashes. The instruments were like my children to me. I got out alive with an alive child. The rest of them either burned or got looted," Rahul is quoted telling Prothom Alo.

Despite his losses, Rahul hopes for a better future.

"Still, let peace come to my golden country, at any cost. If that price is the burnt ashes of my golden family or the burnt coals of musical instruments, I have no regret.

"I love Bangla and the people of Bangla. I sing in Bangla," he told PA.

"May good things happen to everyone. May my Bangladesh stay well."

