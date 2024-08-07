Prachyanat’s call for peace

Violence across the country of this sort has been running rampant in Bangladesh since the late hours of Monday. The demonstration was held at the National Theatre at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy at 4.30 pm on Wednesday.

ABS Xem, the guitarist of Joler Gaan, said, "We are protesting against acts of destruction, such as the vandalised temples and broken structures, and even the ransacking that happened in Ganabhaban. We wanted freedom, but we didn't want the violence. We all want peace."

Rahul Ananda, who is famous for his role in the music group Joler Gaan, is also one of the founding members of the theatre group. The musician's home was recently ransacked and burned, destroying many of his instruments and belongings.

The news of the incident gained traction online, sparking outrage among celebrities, especially musicians. "Rahul and his family only took a few clothes and belongings and left before their home was attacked. They were not physically hurt and are safe now," remarked Xem.

Xem visited Rahul's wrecked home after the fact. "There weren't even remnants of his belongings – even if his things were burned you would find their bones, but there was nothing. Not just instruments, everything was gone."

The guitarist also pointed out that the incident was not a targeted incident, "It was not like his home was the target, many structures along Dhanmondi 32 were burned down. His house is situated amid other targeted locations such as Bangabandhu's home and Awami League offices.

The landlords themselves are relatives of Bangabandhu. Dada was just a tenant there, and it was also our space for practising music."