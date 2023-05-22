Concert, documentary to raise awareness against human trafficking in Cox's Bazar

UNB
22 May, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2023, 03:45 pm

Concert, documentary to raise awareness against human trafficking in Cox's Bazar

UNB
22 May, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2023, 03:45 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

An awareness-raising concert against human trafficking and a documentary show will be held in Labani Point of Cox's Bazar sea beach on 27 May.

Organized under the Ashshash Project, implemented by Winrock International and supported by the Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh, this event is part of a month-long campaign against human trafficking and the protection of trafficking survivors, reads a media release.

The concert will feature popular singer Momtaz Begum and the band 'Madal'.

The event will take place from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

In addition to the concert, a documentary titled "Agun Pakhi," produced by Winrock International with the support of Switzerland will be screened.

The documentary aims to create mass awareness against human trafficking and protect the rights of survivors, highlighting the consequences of this heinous crime.

This event follows a series of concerts held as part of the month-long campaign. The first concert took place on 4 May at Hadis Park in Khulna, featuring popular singer Chandana Majumdar and the band 'Different Touch.' The second concert was held on 7 May in Satkhira, with performances by Chandana Majumdar and Sandeepan. The third concert was held on 10 May at Hall Ground in Jessore, featuring the popular band "Joler Gann" and musician Sandeepan. All these events were successfully managed by the advertising agency called Cool Exposure.

The Ashshash Project, launched in 2018, is implemented by Winrock International and supported by the Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh. The project aims to restore the dignity, well-being, and self-sufficiency of human trafficking survivors by providing psychosocial counseling, technical-vocational skills training, entrepreneurship development, on-the-job training, and job placement support. It operates in five districts- Khulna, Jashore, Satkhira, Chattogram, and Cox's Bazar.

