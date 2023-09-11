French President Macron meets musician Rahul Ananda

French President Emmanuel Macron visited the residence and studio of popular music artist Rahul Ananda on Sunday night.

Rahul Ananda shared photos and videos of the visit from his official Facebook account and said, "The most beautiful gift given by French President Emmanuel Macron... a 'pen'! I have promised that I will write songs and poems with this pen... I will write about nature and life... One day he will listen to that song!"

President Macron spent 1 hour and 40 minutes at his residence, during which Rahul Ananda performed for him.

Earlier, Rahul Ananda, the founder-leader of the urban folk band Joler Gaan, told the media that this visit is more like one music artist visiting another music artist, as President Macron himself is a guitarist by passion and he loves to meet artists and learn about the culture whenever he visits any country.

Macron, the first French president to visit Bangladesh in 33 years, arrived here in Dhaka on Sunday evening from India after attending the G20 summit in New Delhi. The French leader is scheduled to leave Dhaka at 2pm today (on Monday).