Anupam Roy and a stellar lineup to enchant audience at Dhaka

Following the event 'Let's Vibe with Anuv Jain' held on 1 June, Triple Time Communication revealed their next exciting endeavor. On 06 July 2023, popular Indian singer Anupam Roy will grace the stage at Hall 4 of the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB).

Titled 'Magical Night,' this highly anticipated concert will not only showcase the talents of Anupam Roy but also feature the renowned Indian band Taalpatar Sepai, as well as the notable Bangladeshi musician Arnob and Meghdol.

The official announcement of the event took place during the 'Let's Vibe Dhaka with Anuv Jain' concert, with a grand display on the large screen at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB). The audience was delighted to receive this news amidst the electrifying atmosphere.

With the revelation of the "Magical Night" concert featuring Anupam Roy, Taalpatar Sepai, Arnob, and Meghdol, music enthusiasts can eagerly anticipate yet another mesmerizing evening filled with captivating performances and an atmosphere of enchanting melodies that will leave a lasting impression.