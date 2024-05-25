Anasuya Sengupta becomes first Indian to win Best Actress at Cannes

Anasuya Sengupta has made history as the first Indian to win the Best Actress award at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

She received this honour for her exceptional performance in the film 'Shameless,' directed by Bulgarian filmmaker Constantin Bojanov, reports Money Control.

The film tells the compelling story of a sex worker who escapes a brothel in Delhi after stabbing a policeman, portraying a powerful journey of survival and resilience.

In her acceptance speech, Anasuya dedicated her award to the queer community and other marginalized groups worldwide, acknowledging their courageous fight for rights and dignity.

She emphasised that one doesn't need to belong to a particular community to advocate for equality and decency, highlighting the universal need for empathy and support for all human beings.

Anasuya's award was part of the Un Certain Regard segment of the Cannes Film Festival, a category known for recognising unique and original stories from around the world.

Her win marks a significant milestone for Indian cinema, showcasing the talent and potential of Indian actors on an international platform.

In addition to her acting career, Anasuya is known for her work as a production designer in Mumbai.

She currently resides in Goa and has contributed to the set design of the popular Netflix show 'Masaba Masaba.' Originally from Kolkata, Anasuya pursued her education at Jadavpur University, where she developed her skills and passion for the arts.