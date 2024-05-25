Star Cineplex screens 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' the same day as global release

Star Cineplex, the country's biggest multiplex chain, screened the popular post-apocalyptic dystopian film "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" in Bangladesh on the same day as its international release date, on Friday (24 May).

The Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth starrer film, a Warner Bros production, released in theatres on 24 May, across the world. This is a prequel to "Mad Max: Fury Road" (2015).

Premiered in the le Palais des Festivals Grand Auditorium Louis Lumière at this year's ongoing Cannes Film Festival on 15 May, the film received a six-minute-long standing ovation. The screening was joined by its director George Miller, alongside Joy and Hemsworth.

Anya Taylor-Joy portrays Charlize Theron's original role from "Mad Max: Fury Road" (2015) in "Furiosa". However, in this action extravaganza, which takes place almost a decade before the events of the sequel, Chris Hemsworth plays a maniacal conqueror and received an appraisal at Cannes for playing the role.

Originating with Anya-Taylor-Joy in the title character, the soon-to-be Wasteland badass, "Furiosa" tells the tale of her abduction from her utopian home in the Green Place by a motorcycle gang headed by the warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth).

The story opens with Furiosa's mother failing to save her, which establishes the scene for the young child's tale of growing up while being held hostage, eventually leading up to her ultimate revenge in quest of poetic justice.

Ahead of its global release, Star Cineplex hosted a Red-Carpet-Special-Premiere for journalists and media personalities on Thursday night.