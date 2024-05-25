Star Cineplex screens 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' the same day as global release

Splash

UNB
25 May, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2024, 02:02 pm

Related News

Star Cineplex screens 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' the same day as global release

UNB
25 May, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2024, 02:02 pm
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga poster. Photo: Collected
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga poster. Photo: Collected

Star Cineplex, the country's biggest multiplex chain, screened the popular post-apocalyptic dystopian film "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" in Bangladesh on the same day as its international release date, on Friday (24 May).

The Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth starrer film, a Warner Bros production, released in theatres on 24 May, across the world. This is a prequel to "Mad Max: Fury Road" (2015).

Premiered in the le Palais des Festivals Grand Auditorium Louis Lumière at this year's ongoing Cannes Film Festival on 15 May, the film received a six-minute-long standing ovation. The screening was joined by its director George Miller, alongside Joy and Hemsworth.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Anya Taylor-Joy portrays Charlize Theron's original role from "Mad Max: Fury Road" (2015) in "Furiosa". However, in this action extravaganza, which takes place almost a decade before the events of the sequel, Chris Hemsworth plays a maniacal conqueror and received an appraisal at Cannes for playing the role.

Originating with Anya-Taylor-Joy in the title character, the soon-to-be Wasteland badass, "Furiosa" tells the tale of her abduction from her utopian home in the Green Place by a motorcycle gang headed by the warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth).

The story opens with Furiosa's mother failing to save her, which establishes the scene for the young child's tale of growing up while being held hostage, eventually leading up to her ultimate revenge in quest of poetic justice.

Ahead of its global release, Star Cineplex hosted a Red-Carpet-Special-Premiere for journalists and media personalities on Thursday night.

Cannes 2024 / film festival / Cannes Film Festival

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

US and Europe have seen massive protests as Israel kept levelling Gaza to the ground, killing tens of thousands of innocent civilians. Photo: Reuters

Recognition of the State of Palestine: Is people power finally nudging Europe in the right direction?

1d | Panorama
The ancestral home of the Bose family stands as another testament to Meherpur&#039;s storied past. It is adorned with engraved letters and weather-worn facades and serves as a living monument to India&#039;s freedom struggle. Photo: Anushka Banerjee

The colourful history of Meherpur’s last old mansions

1d | Panorama
AI and nukes

AI and nukes

4h | Panorama
Flocks of Kentish Plover at Lal Char in Noakhali’s Hatiya upazila. The birds likely arrived in winter last year and extended their stay. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Do not be surprised to spot migratory birds in summer

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

IPO Market Needs to be bigger

IPO Market Needs to be bigger

1h | Videos
Why are ocean currents created?

Why are ocean currents created?

3h | Videos
Microsoft will bring AI-rich personal computers without internet connectivity

Microsoft will bring AI-rich personal computers without internet connectivity

3h | Videos
Bangladeshi food restaurants are on the rise in the UAE

Bangladeshi food restaurants are on the rise in the UAE

16h | Videos