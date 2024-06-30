HC seeks info on actions over alleged Tk20,000cr scam targeting Malaysia-bound workers

Malaysia-bound workers throng Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday (31 May) after they failed to get tickets from the recruiting agencies on time. File Photo: TBS

The High Court today (30 June) sought information from authorities concerned on actions taken against those involved in the alleged embezzlement of at least Tk20,000 crore from aspiring expatriate workers promising to send them to Malaysia.

The High Court asked Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy to inform it regarding the matter within the next seven working days after talking to the relevant people including the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment.

A High Court bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolan passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed over the matter in the public interest.

Advocate Tanveer Ahmed stood on behalf of the writ in the court. He had filed the writ petition with the court following the publication of a media report by a national daily on 2 June that claimed Tk20,000 crore had been embezzled from 30,000 Malaysia-bound workers.

According to expatriate ministry data, 16,970 aspiring expatriates failed to go to Malaysia within the 31 May deadline set by the Malaysian government, despite obtaining permission from the Bangladesh Manpower Employment and Training Bureau.

Many were unable to secure tickets due to delays caused by recruiting agencies.