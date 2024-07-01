Tk85 lakh embezzlement: Three, including two former Krishi Bank managers, sent to jail

TBS Report
01 July, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2024, 08:45 pm

According to the case document, the accused allegedly embezzled Tk84.44 lakh against 32 loans from 2018 to 2020. 

Logo of Bangladesh Krishi Bank. Photo: Collected
Logo of Bangladesh Krishi Bank. Photo: Collected

A Khulna court today (1 July) sentenced three officials of Bangladesh Krishi Bank, including two former managers, to jail in a Tk85 lakh money embezzlement case in Fultola.

Khulna Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Mahmuda Begum passed the order after rejecting the bail pleas of the accused, said Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) lawyer Advocate Khandaker Mujibur Rahman.

The defendants in the case are Krishi Bank Fultala branch former managers Md Azizur Rahman and KM Zakaria, and Inspector Syed Hasmat Ali.

According to the case document, the accused allegedly embezzled Tk84.44 lakh against 32 loans from 2018 to 2020. 

Faisal Quader, deputy assistant director of ACC Integrated District Office, filed the case with the court on 27 January 2021.

