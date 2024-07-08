Now ACC sues DPDC official, his wife over alleged embezzlement of Tk6cr

Corruption

TBS Report
08 July, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 08:11 pm

Related News

Now ACC sues DPDC official, his wife over alleged embezzlement of Tk6cr

TBS Report
08 July, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 08:11 pm
Now ACC sues DPDC official, his wife over alleged embezzlement of Tk6cr

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against Md Huzzat Ullah, manager of the Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC), and his wife over allegations of amassing Tk6 crore illegally assets and for concealing information about their properties.

The case was filed on Monday (8 July) by ACC Deputy Director Selina Akhter at the commission's Dhaka Integrated District Office.

A senior official of the anti-graft body confirmed the matter.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the case statement, his wealth statement shows immovable and immovable assets amounting to Tk2.2 crore under his name and his wife.

Of this, information was concealed regarding assets worth Tk1.9 crore found under his name.

After reviewing his wealth statement, assets worth over Tk1.9 crore were found beyond known income. Due to which, a case was filed against him under the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004.

Besides, the ACC filed the case over allegations of illegally acquiring wealth amounting to over Tk1.1 crore under his wife's name and concealing information on assets amounting to Tk89 lakh in the asset declaration submitted to the ACC.

Top News

ACC / DPDC / embezzlement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Poster of the documentery &quot;Downfall: The Case Against Boeing&quot; (2022) aired on Netflix. Photos: Courtesy of Netflix

Capitalising safety: The fall of Boeing

2h | Features
In 2022, sculptor Tejosh Halder has set up his studio in Hazaribagh. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Once a tannery hub, Hazaribagh is becoming Dhaka's new art neighbourhood

12h | Panorama
Photos: Courtesy

5 small accessories that go a long way during trips

11h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Honda X-blade: Top-notch practicality with high efficiency and low-cost maintenance

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Hezbollah Targets Major Israeli Sites

Hezbollah Targets Major Israeli Sites

1h | Videos
Bangla Blockade: JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway

Bangla Blockade: JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway

3h | Videos
What will Narendra Modi discuss with Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia?

What will Narendra Modi discuss with Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia?

2h | Videos
Boeing will plead guilt to criminal fraud charge

Boeing will plead guilt to criminal fraud charge

3h | Videos