Now ACC sues DPDC official, his wife over alleged embezzlement of Tk6cr

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against Md Huzzat Ullah, manager of the Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC), and his wife over allegations of amassing Tk6 crore illegally assets and for concealing information about their properties.

The case was filed on Monday (8 July) by ACC Deputy Director Selina Akhter at the commission's Dhaka Integrated District Office.

A senior official of the anti-graft body confirmed the matter.

According to the case statement, his wealth statement shows immovable and immovable assets amounting to Tk2.2 crore under his name and his wife.

Of this, information was concealed regarding assets worth Tk1.9 crore found under his name.

After reviewing his wealth statement, assets worth over Tk1.9 crore were found beyond known income. Due to which, a case was filed against him under the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004.

Besides, the ACC filed the case over allegations of illegally acquiring wealth amounting to over Tk1.1 crore under his wife's name and concealing information on assets amounting to Tk89 lakh in the asset declaration submitted to the ACC.