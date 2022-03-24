Alec Baldwin resumes acting five months after deadly Rust Shooting

Splash

TBS Report
24 March, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 02:28 pm

Related News

Alec Baldwin resumes acting five months after deadly Rust Shooting

Alec Baldwin and his brother William Baldwin will star in a pair of Christmas movies

TBS Report
24 March, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 02:28 pm
Alec Baldwin. Photo: Collected
Alec Baldwin. Photo: Collected

Hollywood actor and director Alec Baldwin is set to return to acting five months after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while filming "Rust" last year.

Alec Baldwin and his brother William Baldwin will star in a pair of Christmas movies, reports Deadline.

The Baldwin brothers will appear in two live-action and animation-hybrid family comedies "Kid Santa" and "Billie's Magic World." Filming on the projects is currently underway in Rome.

On 21 October last year, Ukrainian-American Cinematographer Hayna Hutchins was shot in the chest with the live bullet discharged from a prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin on the sets of "Rust" in New Mexico.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Photo: Collected
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Photo: Collected

The accident left Halyna fatally wounded. Another crew member Joel Souza, who was standing behind Hutchins sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Alec Baldwin was handed what was described as a safe "cold gun", but the prop gun contained live rounds when it was fired.

Currently, a fierce legal battle is going around amidst Hutchins' estate and the filmmakers.

Since Halyna's tragic death many Hollywood actors and filmmakers are expressing concerns over the lack of "safety protocols" and have questioned the use of functional guns on film sets.

Dwayne Johnson has vowed to never use real guns in his future works.

Halyna's death reminds Hollywood of star and martial artist Brandon Lee's death on the sets of The Crow in 1994.

Brandon Lee. Photo: Collected
Brandon Lee. Photo: Collected

Lee was fatally wounded with a piece of shrapnel, which was also described as a safe prop gun.

Alec Baldwin / Halyna Hutchins

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A long queue of hikers in Sonaichaari trail. Photo: Masum Billah

How the Sonaichhari trail hikers changed Joynal's life

2h | Panorama
Russian tactical nuclear missiles are lining up the Ukrainian borders. Photo: Bloomberg

Putin’s war is a death blow to nuclear nonproliferation

1d | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

‘People who have already made big investments should be turned into brand ambassadors’

1d | Interviews
The tip culture in Dhaka is changing due to restaurants’ service charges and tip-boxes. Photo credit: Noor-A-Alam

Tips: Paying for good service or sharing the server’s salary?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No country met WHO air quality standards in 2021

No country met WHO air quality standards in 2021

17h | Videos
World number one Ashleigh Barty quits tennis

World number one Ashleigh Barty quits tennis

17h | Videos
German music collective JISR to perform in Dhaka

German music collective JISR to perform in Dhaka

17h | Videos
Deprived children stage drama at Alliance Fracaise

Deprived children stage drama at Alliance Fracaise

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

4
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis
Migration

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis

5
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

6
Airbus sent their demonstrator A350-900 to Dhaka recently. Photo - Royed Bin Masud, official photographer, Bd Aviation Hub
Aviation

Airbus eyes to enter Bangladesh market