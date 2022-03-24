Alec Baldwin resumes acting five months after deadly Rust Shooting

Hollywood actor and director Alec Baldwin is set to return to acting five months after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while filming "Rust" last year.

Alec Baldwin and his brother William Baldwin will star in a pair of Christmas movies, reports Deadline.

The Baldwin brothers will appear in two live-action and animation-hybrid family comedies "Kid Santa" and "Billie's Magic World." Filming on the projects is currently underway in Rome.

On 21 October last year, Ukrainian-American Cinematographer Hayna Hutchins was shot in the chest with the live bullet discharged from a prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin on the sets of "Rust" in New Mexico.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Photo: Collected

The accident left Halyna fatally wounded. Another crew member Joel Souza, who was standing behind Hutchins sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Alec Baldwin was handed what was described as a safe "cold gun", but the prop gun contained live rounds when it was fired.

Currently, a fierce legal battle is going around amidst Hutchins' estate and the filmmakers.

Since Halyna's tragic death many Hollywood actors and filmmakers are expressing concerns over the lack of "safety protocols" and have questioned the use of functional guns on film sets.

Dwayne Johnson has vowed to never use real guns in his future works.

Halyna's death reminds Hollywood of star and martial artist Brandon Lee's death on the sets of The Crow in 1994.

Brandon Lee. Photo: Collected

Lee was fatally wounded with a piece of shrapnel, which was also described as a safe prop gun.