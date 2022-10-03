Alec Baldwin and others may face charges over 'Rust' shooting

TBS Report
03 October, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 10:00 am

Actor Alec Baldwin is possibly among the people who may face charges this month for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the 'Rust' in 2021.

District attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies told the state's finance board that the final police report on the shooting near Santa Fe, New Mexico, is expected next month, at which time prosecutors will file criminal charges if warranted.

Investigators are focusing on the individuals who handled the pistol Baldwin fired during the rehearsal, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza, said Carmack-Altwies in a letter to the board.

"One of the possible defendants is well-known movie actor Alec Baldwin," she said in a letter on 30 August, requesting additional funding to prosecute the high-profile case.

Baldwin has denied responsibility for Hutchins' death and said, "live rounds should never have been allowed onto the set."

