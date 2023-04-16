Adam’s title track released

The title track of the movie 'Adam', directed by Abu Tawhid Hiran, has been released. Nazir Mahmud has lent vocals to the song titled 'Adam Shontan'( Son of Adam). The song has been composed by the artist himself and arranged by Mushfiq Litu.

Director Hiron stated that, "Despite numerous challenges, 'Adam' will be released in theatres during Eid. Since this is my first movie, my excitement and expectations are both very high. Every scene in this film, including the theme song, will, in my opinion, move viewers and touch their hearts. The brutal reality and feel of life in a small village serve as the backdrop for the film."

The film starrs Yash Rohan, Raisul Islam Asad, Shahiduzzaman Salim, Pran Roy, Monira Mithu, Jannatul Ferdous Oishi, Yash Rohan and Iqbal Hossain amongst others.