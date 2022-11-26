Miss World Bangladesh Oishee attends 'Convey Confidence' at Canadian University of Bangladesh

Canadian University of Bangladesh organised a programme titled "Convey Confidence" on 24 November to provide professional skills, quality development, and encouragement to students.

Miss World Bangladesh Jannatul Ferdous Oishi gave a motivational speech and shared her experience with the students of the university attending the event as the chief guest, according to a press release.

The programme was organised by the Department of Media Communication and Journalism of the Canadian University of Bangladesh.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr HM Jahirul Haque, Treasurer and Dean of School of Arts ASM Sirajul Haque, Head of Media Communication and Journalism Department Dr Anis Parvez, and other officials attended the event.