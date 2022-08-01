Poran: Mim at her ‘worst’ best

Two movies were released on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha this year, which caught the attention of moviegoers in Bangladesh – 'Din: The Day' and 'Poran'. While Din: The Day featured over-the-top action and an outlandish story, Poran tells a much more grounded tale of love, romance and betrayal.

Based on true events (the Rifat murder case of 2019), the film follows the story of a love triangle, and the ensuing tragedy that follows. Masterfully directed by Raihan Rafi, the movie is propelled by an outstanding performance by the cast. Even after 20 days since its release, the theatre was full house during the film's screening.

The movie begins at a police station where Annanya, played by Bidya Sinha Mim, is being questioned by the Officer in Charge for the tragic incidents that occurred in her life.

Right off the bat, the scenes felt authentic and believable. Annanya is not a bright student, she is failing her intermediate exams, which has her father (Shahiduzzaman Selim) very worried.

Mim flawlessly portrayed Annanya. As the primary antagonist of the film, she plays a multi-faceted character who, despite her beauty, is very ugly on the inside. Her character is very easy for everyone to despise.

The two male leads are played by Shariful Razz and Yash Rohan who brilliantly contrast each other. Razz, who played the role of Roman, is a ferocious goon who works for a political leader. But underneath his rough exterior is a soft person who falls in love with Annanya. Rohan's character Sifat, on the other hand, is a nice guy.

Annanya uses Roman for her own gain but she genuinely begins falling for Sifat. Poran, however, is not just a love story. The spine chilling events that follow will keep you at the edge of your seat and take you on an emotional rollercoaster.

Mim was a powerhouse all throughout and carried the entire movie on her shoulders. The contradictions of her character were executed almost immaculately. But that is not to say that the rest of the cast did not deliver on their own roles. The character of Roman feels like it was made for Razz. His dialogue delivery and body language was flawless. Yash Rohan, who is popular for playing roles of decent men, won the hearts of the audience with his simplicity.

Power-packed performances from the supporting cast also enhanced the impact of the tragedy. Shahiduzzaman Selim, Rozey Siddiqui and Rashed Mamun Apu were fantastic in their respective roles. Nasiruddin Khan as a witty police officer was a refreshing addition to the cast.

The film's cinematography and set design was incredibly executed, which made the movie all the more believable and engaging. The faded wall paint, dining arrangement, floral bed sheets, all added to an amazing visual representation of a middle class family.

All in all, Poran felt like a sign of progress in the Bangladesh film industry. It had a gripping story and brilliant performances from a stellar cast. It is definitely worth experiencing while it is still running in theatres.