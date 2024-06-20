Actress Rukaiya Jahan Chamak gets engaged

Bangladeshi small-screen actress Rukaiya Jahan Chamak recently got engaged, as per her official Facebook account.

The actress shared pictures of her engagement on social media and wrote, "Guys ,we are in love with each other ! With Devine love n ur prayers we hv been engaged officially. We r getting married soon , keep us in ur prayers."

Fans and well-wishers flooded the comments section of her post with their congratulations and wishes.

Chamak has been part of many projects such as "Haider", "House No. 96", "Mahanagar", "Shada Private", "Oshomapto"', and "Viral Husband".

