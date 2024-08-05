Are Indian actresses replacing Dhallywood divas?

For over a decade, actress Bidya Sinha Mim has been a prominent figure in the Bangladeshi entertainment scene. She was praised for her debut role in Humayun Ahmed's film "Amar Ache Jol." After initially acting in both films and dramas, she hasn't appeared in dramas for the past seven to eight years, focusing solely on films.

Mim has worked with top actors of the country like Shakib Khan, but her presence in the local cinema scene has significantly decreased in recent years. Her appearances are now mostly limited to product promotions, stage shows, and award ceremonies, whereas she used to have several films lined up for release throughout the year.

Currently, she only has one film, "Digonto Fuler Agun," directed by Wahid Tarek, which started production a year ago.

On the flipside, Dhallywood has entered a new era since last year, as more and more Indian actresses are being cast alongside local actors.

In 2023, Kolkata actress Idhika Paul starred alongside Shakib Khan in "Priyotoma." Following the film's massive commercial success, directors and producers began including more Indian actresses in their projects and the rewards have been sweet. The recent success of 'Toofan', featuring Kolkata's Mimi Chakrobarty, bears testament to the success of this formula.

Continuing this trend, Anonno Mamun has directed "Darad" featuring Bollywood actress Sonal Chauhan, which is set to be released in Bangladeshi theaters in September.

Which begs the question: Are Indian actresses slowly replacing our local actresses?

Mim does not necessarily agree. Explaining her absence, she says, "There aren't many films being made, and most offers I receive don't interest me. So, I'm not signing new films. Since I'm an actor, offers will come. but I don't want to damage my reputation by working on just any project," she said during a recent interview.

Despite Mim's claims, a glance at some of her recent work suggests she may have lost some credibility with producers and directors.

Mahiya Mahi debuted in 2012 with 'Bhalobashar Rong' and quickly became popular, starring in a string of high budget films thereafter. Her success continued until about two years ago, when her career took a hit following her second marriage and entry into politics.

Over the past year, Mahi has not appeared in any films except for a guest role in "Rajkumar" during last Eid. Despite announcing plans for new projects, she has struggled to attract interest from directors and producers.

Similarly, Shabnom Bubly, arguably Bangladesh's top actress in recent years, has faced difficulties since last year. Her films have underperformed at the box office, with "Revenge" being a recent flop. Consequently, Bubly was dropped from two films, and doubts remain about the success of her upcoming projects.

Nusraat Faria, despite having found success in both Dhaka and Kolkata, hasn't appeared in any mainstream commercial film for the past two years. After starring in 'Mujib: A Nation's Architect' in 2023, she has been absent from theatres, with little news about new projects.

Faria's last film was 'Football 71,' directed by Anam Biswas, and since then, she has focused on stage shows and product promotions. Other actresses who have faded include Puja Cherry, Porimoni, Tama Mirza, and Bobby.

On the flipside, the presence of Indian actresses has been on a steady rise.

During the last Eid, Kolkata's Mimi Chakraborty took the lead in the highly successful film 'Toofan,' while Koushani Mukherjee starred in 'Dark World.' Director Raihan Rafi has already confirmed Mimi will reprise her role in the upcoming sequel, 'Toofan-2.'

Popular Kolkata actress Swastika Mukherjee is also set to star in 'Altabanu Jochona Dekheni,' directed by Himu Akram.

Although Indian actresses have previously appeared in Dhallywood films, their continuous presence is now pushing local actresses out of big-budget projects. If this trend continues, established Dhallywood actresses may find themselves unemployed, potentially stepping aside for their Indian counterparts.

Senior film director Delwar Jahan Jhontu commented on this situation, saying, "Currently, there are no actresses in Bangladesh; as most lack professionalism and aren't eager to learn. Glamour alone can't make someone an actress."

Producer Khorshed Alam Khosru attributes the rise of Indian actresses and the decline of Dhallywood actresses to the local stars themselves. He says, "After a few successful films, Bangladeshi actresses become preoccupied with social media. They focus on maintaining their fame instead of honing their acting skills, which is why foreign actresses are taking over. Indian actresses are dedicated, and that's why filmmakers are drawn to them."