Why power naps might be good for our health

You've just had lunch and are feeling a bit sleepy. But you choose not to take the much needed nap fearing it might disrupt a good night's sleep later, which might end up disrupting your daily routine altogether. Sometimes, the nap can even make you feel more groggy.

If you have ever had to make such a torturing decision of ignoring the urge to close your eyes for a while, you are not alone.

However, power napping is becoming popular across the globe.

In many parts of the world, afternoon naps are a daily ritual. In some countries, for instance Japan, even workers indulge in a lunchtime sleep. Big technology companies such as Google, Samsung and Facebook even have nap pods in their offices, allowing workers to catch some shuteye during the working day, according to BBC.

But does a quick nap during the day actually work? Researchers across the world say it might be.

The benefits

Research indicates that regular napping has long-term benefits for brain health. Habitual napping may contribute to maintaining larger brain size and overall well-being, according to a 2023 study conducted by researchers from University College London (UCL) and the University of the Republic in Uruguay, reports BBC.

The study analysed data from 35,000 participants aged 40 to 69, who were part of a research project by UK Biobank, a biomedical database. Researchers focused on specific DNA markers associated with habitual nappers.

The brains of individuals who napped several times a week were found to be more than 15 cubic centimetres (0.9 cubic inches) larger than those who never took daytime naps. This difference corresponds to delaying brain ageing by three to six years. Lead author Victoria Garfield, a senior research fellow at the MRC Unit for Lifelong Health and Ageing at UCL, emphasised the robust causal link between daytime napping and increased brain volume. As we age, the brain naturally shrinks, and smaller brain volume has been linked to various health conditions, including elevated cortisol levels (a stress hormone), sleep apnea, and cardiovascular disease. Notably, conditions like Alzheimer's and vascular dementia are associated with significant brain shrinkage.

Preserving brain size is crucial, and the positive message is that taking naps can contribute to this goal. Interestingly, napping also plays a critical role in the cognitive development of babies, as studies have shown that they struggle to remember new tasks without sufficient rest after learning .

While the benefits of napping for adults remain somewhat unclear, a study led by Victoria Garfield focused on participants aged 40 to 69. The researchers aimed to understand the impact of napping during midlife, a period when diseases like diabetes and high blood pressure often emerge.

The long-term advantages of napping are primarily observed in individuals who consistently engage in this practice. Accumulated napping seems to be key.

In addition to long-term benefits, short naps lasting five to 15 minutes can have immediate positive effects on mental performance. This cognitive boost can last up to three hours after waking up.

Napping has gained prominence in sports science. Coaches recognize its potential to enhance athletes' performance incrementally. Some even consider it a dietary supplement.

Studies suggest that napping between 1 pm and 4 pm can enhance physical and cognitive performance, as well as mood. Improved memory consolidation and faster reaction times are among the benefits.

Interestingly, elite athletes who train extensively—up to 17 hours per week—fall asleep faster than non-athletes, despite reporting similar levels of sleepiness. Notable figures like snooker player Ronnie O'Sullivan, ultramarathon runner Camille Herron, and premier league footballers at Real Madrid have incorporated napping into their daily routines.

Should napping be a daily thing?

Experts emphasise that napping should not replace a good night's sleep. Colin Espie, a sleep medicine professor at the University of Oxford, explains that frequent daytime napping often indicates insufficient nighttime rest. It's essential to consider whether you're compensating for a sleep-related issue or a lifestyle choice that hinders nighttime sleep. Protecting the quality of nighttime sleep remains a priority, as we cannot merely graze on sleep like certain animals.

Interestingly, some nesting penguins take over 10,000 brief naps per day, each lasting about four seconds.

Short naps lasting 15 to 20 minutes do not allow individuals to enter deep sleep stages. Deep sleep is crucial for tissue repair, muscle growth, immune system strengthening, and memory consolidation.

Espie emphasises that sleep is akin to nature's medicine. As highly evolved beings, we require substantial brain power, which necessitates adequate sleep during the night.

For those who struggle with nighttime sleep—such as parents of young children or shift workers—disciplined daytime napping may be beneficial. However, not everyone finds it easy to fall asleep quickly during the day.

In summary, treating napping as an on-demand resource works well for some, but it doesn't mean everyone should adopt this practice. Comparing it to writing with one's left hand illustrates the individual variability in napping effectiveness.

However, experts say that optimal nap duration is crucial, and timing plays a significant role in achieving the perfect power nap.

In mid-afternoon, Aim for a nap during the mid-afternoon, specifically between 2pm and 4pm, says Morgan.

During this period, there's a natural dip in the circadian rhythm, and our body temperature decreases. These conditions make daytime sleep more accommodating.

Avoid napping in the morning. At this time, your body temperature is still rising, leading to increased alertness. Napping too early may interfere with nighttime sleep.

Also, keep your nap duration under 20 minutes. Longer naps can result in sleep inertia—a feeling of grogginess and disorientation upon waking.