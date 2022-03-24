Here cometh the birdmen

Illustration: Sharier

Evolution is an interesting thing that happens over a very long span of time. Some take a million years, like it took sea creatures to crawl onto shores, some take even a lesser timeframe, such as the sapiens climbing down trees and becoming ground dwellers.

But some take place in quite a shorter period, such as the cliff swallows in Norway. These swallows would dive from the roadside cliff for insects and many of them would hit vehicles moving on the newly-built road and die in large numbers.

One day somebody noticed that swallows are no longer getting killed. Scientists found that a very fast evolution had taken place in the birds, whose wings changed so that when they dive from the cliff their changed wings allow them to not go too close to the road.

So instead of a slow process to adapt to a changing situation, the swallows adapted to their special needs in a short time.

Now, why am I referring to all these evolutionary evidences in which I have keen interest? Because something interesting is happening close to us, actually in Dhaka city, that is going to bring about a major change in human beings. Something that would change the course of human evolution and history too.

Let me explain. For the past 10 years or so, Dhaka has become an unbearable city to move around. The roads are clogged with hundreds of thousands of cars standing still for hours.

People curse going out and yet they go, because they have no option. And as soon as they step out of home, they wish they had wings like birds and could fly over the gridlocked city.

Now evolution happens when a group of organisms wish so intensely for something to elevate their lives, just as the Dhakaias are doing.

So I am sure an evolution is happening in them. It is high time they develop wings and start flying.

You may laugh. But that is exactly what will happen and the international council of science has been keenly collecting human specimens from Dhaka and examining them. They have said a big surprise is awaiting humans, but they have not disclosed what that big news is. But you can guess, can't you?

I am sure they have found signs of wings developing in Dhakaiyas. Very soon, Dhaka sky will be buzzing with birdmen or Adam Pakhi, as we may call ourselves. First they will develop short flying capabilities like sparrows, only to cross over the city.

But now we hear stories that people are getting stuck on highways for hours. A journey from Dhaka to Chittagong, a distance of about 250km, used to take nine to 10 hours or even more. Then the roads were widened and more lanes added. But from what we hear, it still takes eight to nine hours. So more people are now wishing they could fly from one city to another. So they will soon develop long flying capabilities like kites or eagles.

It will be a major game changer for Bangladesh. Because we will need fewer costly roads and the money saved could be channeled towards health and education.

We can then be the richest country soon.