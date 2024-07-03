Good governance, integrated initiatives vital to enhance Dhaka's livability: Urban planners

The livability of the capital city can be enhanced through the implementation of good urban governance and integrated initiatives by relevant service organisations, urban planners have said.

In the past, among the initiatives to make Dhaka livable, only big projects have been prioritised. But, key factors such as good urban governance, effective coordination of development projects, transparency and accountability of service agencies, community engagement in development planning and enforcement of the rule of law have been undervalued, they observed.

Speaking at a seminar on Dhaka's ranking on the global liveability index of cities at the Bangladesh Institute of Planners in the capital yesterday, they further said Dhaka's livability hinges on the discovery of affordable, efficient, and sustainable remedies for its traffic congestion and environmental pollution, encompassing air, water, and waste management.

Presenting the main article, President of the institute Prof Adil Muhammad Khan said in addition to metro rail, Dhaka must enhance its overall public transport system.

He called for the establishment of locally accessible playgrounds, parks, and gardens, and ensuring public access to existing facilities.

Also, standard bus service and paratransit service as well as sidewalks for pedestrians should be ensured, he said.

To ensure adequate civic amenities in residential areas, he advocated for the revision of planning standards, the elimination of unauthorised industrial factories-warehouses from residential areas, and the adoption of policies to ensure quality housing for the lower and lower middle classes as needed.

"Also, land allocation and affordable housing schemes need to be taken up," he added.

Former president of the institute and its advisory council member Prof Akter Mahmud highlighted the importance of plans to ensure area-based primary schools, and primary health care.

"It is not possible to improve the livability of the city by keeping the large population in slums."

Convener of the advisory council Mohammad Fazle Reza Sumon said despite huge investments in infrastructure in previous years, Dhaka's index has shown no signs of improvement.

He called on the relevant agencies to take effective measures on public transport, and to increase the footpath and road network.

Former vice president of the institute, Muhammad Ariful Islam said although detailed regional planning can play an effective role in enhancing the livability of Dhaka, the full implementation of the plan is not possible due to the lack of institutional capacity. "Moreover, citizens also lack a sense of responsibility towards the city."

General Secretary of the institute, Sheikh Muhammad Mehedi Ahsan said the livability of the city can be enhanced by incorporating environmental aspects into urban planning strategies.

He drew the government's attention to increase the livability of Dhaka in line with the 9th Five-Year Plan (FYP).

Board member of the institute Md Abu Nayeem Sohag said children's playgrounds in Dhaka are on the decline, with new schools being developed without any play spaces.

Meanwhile, a section of Hatirjheel Lake has been filled up to make way for the elevated expressway's construction, he added.