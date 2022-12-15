US announces resettlement initiative for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

The United States (US) has announced a resettlement initiative for the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

"The United States is pleased to announce the establishment of a resettlement program for vulnerable Rohingya refugees in collaboration with the Government of Bangladesh and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)," said a press release from US Embassay in Dhaka on Tuesday (13 December).

The programme will be part of the global US Refugee Admissions Programme; it is one element of a broader comprehensive response of the US to the Rohingya refugee crisis with the main focus on preparing the Rohingya for voluntary, safe, dignified, and sustainable return.

The US will consider resettlement referrals submitted by the UNHCR.

"The United States is proud of our long-standing support for displaced Rohingya, who have suffered genocide and crimes against humanity at the hands of Burma's military, and we have provided more than $1.9 billion in humanitarian assistance for Rohingya refugees from Burma in Bangladesh and the region, those affected by ongoing violence in Burma, and communities hosting refugees from Burma. In addition to supporting immediate basic needs, our humanitarian assistance strengthens the resilience, economic security, and dignity of refugees and host communities by improving education and livelihood opportunities," the press release added.

The US is also supporting efforts to hold the perpetrators of the genocide and crimes against humanity against Rohingya accountable and to ensure justice for the victims of these atrocities, it added.

Resettlement of Rohingya from Bangladesh reflects the US' long-standing leadership on refugee resettlement in the face of an unprecedented displacement crisis as record numbers of people around the world have been forced to flee war, persecution, and instability.

The US also thanked the Bangladeshi government for being a generous host of refugees and for their support of the resettlement initiative.