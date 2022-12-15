US announces resettlement initiative for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

Rohingya Crisis

TBS Report
15 December, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 01:22 pm

Related News

US announces resettlement initiative for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 December, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 01:22 pm
Rohingya camp in Cox&#039;s Bazar. Photo: TBS
Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar. Photo: TBS

The United States (US) has announced a resettlement initiative for the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. 

"The United States is pleased to announce the establishment of a resettlement program for vulnerable Rohingya refugees in collaboration with the Government of Bangladesh and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)," said a press release from US Embassay in Dhaka on Tuesday (13 December). 

The programme will be part of the global US Refugee Admissions Programme; it is one element of a broader comprehensive response of the US to the Rohingya refugee crisis with the main focus on preparing the Rohingya for voluntary, safe, dignified, and sustainable return.

The US will consider resettlement referrals submitted by the UNHCR. 

"The United States is proud of our long-standing support for displaced Rohingya, who have suffered genocide and crimes against humanity at the hands of Burma's military, and we have provided more than $1.9 billion in humanitarian assistance for Rohingya refugees from Burma in Bangladesh and the region, those affected by ongoing violence in Burma, and communities hosting refugees from Burma. In addition to supporting immediate basic needs, our humanitarian assistance strengthens the resilience, economic security, and dignity of refugees and host communities by improving education and livelihood opportunities," the press release added. 

The US is also supporting efforts to hold the perpetrators of the genocide and crimes against humanity against Rohingya accountable and to ensure justice for the victims of these atrocities, it added. 

Resettlement of Rohingya from Bangladesh reflects the US' long-standing leadership on refugee resettlement in the face of an unprecedented displacement crisis as record numbers of people around the world have been forced to flee war, persecution, and instability.

The US also thanked the Bangladeshi government for being a generous host of refugees and for their support of the resettlement initiative.

Top News

US / Rohingya / Resettlement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has proposed the draft amendment to the Drugs and magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements Act, 1954). Photo : LiveMint

Here are a few tips for taking care of your skin during the winter

1h | Wellbeing
Photo: Collected

Purpose myths in business

44m | Pursuit
TBS Illustration

Here are a few tips for taking care of your lips during the winter

1h | Wellbeing
Illustration: TBS

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

3h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Business of Duplicate Key Makers

Business of Duplicate Key Makers

3h | TBS Stories
Dhaka’s ecstatic street foods

Dhaka’s ecstatic street foods

3h | TBS Food
Who will be the opponent of Argentina in final?

Who will be the opponent of Argentina in final?

17h | TBS SPORTS
Morocco's success magic

Morocco's success magic

19h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

5
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

6
Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit
Sports

Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit